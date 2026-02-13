MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $0.0542

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $14.61 million and $141.26 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,704.55 or 0.99423852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,298,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,349,601 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,298,316 with 269,349,601.39432372 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.05463181 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $134,133.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.