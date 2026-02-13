7,477 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $218.72 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $234.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total transaction of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,343.36. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,109.50. This trade represents a 74.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,316 shares of company stock worth $6,727,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $222.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

