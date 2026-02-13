Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 101,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

