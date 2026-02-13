8,021 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $154,782,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,501,000 after purchasing an additional 611,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Multiple new luxury communities and model-home openings signal continued land-development and sales activity, supporting future revenue growth — recent announcements include Incanta Lago (Henderson, NV).

New luxury community (Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel / Waxhaw, NC) opens with high-priced, limited-inventory homes — supports mix/ASP improvement and brand strength.

Additional community rollouts (Argyle, TX; Chapel Oaks in Chapel Hill, NC) broaden geographic pipeline and signal ongoing land/build activity across markets.

Sector tailwinds and bullish commentary — Zacks and other analysts highlight structural supply constraints ("golden handcuffs") and favorable policy/market dynamics that could boost homebuilder demand in 2026.

TOL shares recently hit a 52‑week high, reflecting recent positive news flow and analyst targets; this can attract momentum traders but also raises short‑term profit-taking risk.

Analyst/estimate moves: Zacks lifted near-term EPS forecasts slightly and changed its rating to Hold (from Strong Sell), a modest endorsement but not a full upgrade to Buy—keeps expectations steady.

Insider selling has been active in recent months (multiple senior executives sold shares), which can concern some investors about insider conviction or tax/liquidity-driven selling.

Large institutional reductions (notable funds trimmed or exited positions in recent quarters) could cap upside if selling continues; monitor 13F/quarterly activity.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.87.

NYSE TOL opened at $162.38 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

