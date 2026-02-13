Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.440–0.260 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $477,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 631,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,926 shares in the company, valued at $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

More Frontier Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Frontier Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and healthy cash position — Frontier posted $0.23 EPS and revenue of $997M, topping estimates, and reported $874M of year?end liquidity and $53M net income; this supports near?term solvency and shows cost control execution. Read More.

Q4 beat and healthy cash position — Frontier posted $0.23 EPS and revenue of $997M, topping estimates, and reported $874M of year?end liquidity and $53M net income; this supports near?term solvency and shows cost control execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fleet optimization deal with AerCap could lower lease costs and accelerate rightsizing — non?binding agreement for early return of 24 A320neo aircraft and potential sale?leasebacks aims to reshape capacity and cut costs. Read More.

Fleet optimization deal with AerCap could lower lease costs and accelerate rightsizing — non?binding agreement for early return of 24 A320neo aircraft and potential sale?leasebacks aims to reshape capacity and cut costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management projects deep cost cuts and $200M+ of savings through 2027 with a path to potential 2026 profit if cuts stick — this underpins a turnaround thesis if execution succeeds. Read More.

Management projects deep cost cuts and $200M+ of savings through 2027 with a path to potential 2026 profit if cuts stick — this underpins a turnaround thesis if execution succeeds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call/transcripts released — useful for detail on fleet, RASM/CASM and timing of cost saves but contain operational nuance rather than immediate market movers. Read More.

Q4 earnings call/transcripts released — useful for detail on fleet, RASM/CASM and timing of cost saves but contain operational nuance rather than immediate market movers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show zero/NaN figures (likely a reporting anomaly) and do not indicate meaningful new short pressure at this time.

Short?interest reports in the feed show zero/NaN figures (likely a reporting anomaly) and do not indicate meaningful new short pressure at this time. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance disappointed — Frontier guided FY 2026 EPS to -$0.40 to -$0.50 and Q1 to -$0.44 to -$0.26, well below consensus, shifting the story from a beat to a tough near?term outlook. Read More.

Forward guidance disappointed — Frontier guided FY 2026 EPS to -$0.40 to -$0.50 and Q1 to -$0.44 to -$0.26, well below consensus, shifting the story from a beat to a tough near?term outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and insider activity — Deutsche Bank cut ULCC to Hold and reports of insider selling and a gap down have added downward pressure on sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 490.7% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.