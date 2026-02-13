Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after buying an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.84.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

