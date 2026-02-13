Short Interest in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTW) Grows By 90.6%

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,345 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 27,464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Stardust Power Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ SDSTW opened at $0.28 on Friday. Stardust Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

