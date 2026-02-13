Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Up 95.3% in January

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,541 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 1,301 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SATLW opened at $0.79 on Friday. Satellogic has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic is a New York–listed geospatial analytics company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of Earth observation satellites. Leveraging a proprietary high-resolution imaging platform, the company provides frequent revisit imagery and analytics to support applications in agriculture, forestry, infrastructure monitoring, and defense. Satellogic’s vertically integrated approach encompasses satellite development, ground station operations and data processing to deliver actionable insights to commercial and government clients.

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic has pursued an ambitious plan to build a large constellation of small, cost-effective satellites.

