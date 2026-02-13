Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 138.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 474.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $335.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $345.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $625.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 and full?year results; management cited strong end?market demand and margin expansion, supporting the upbeat tone. Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total value of $167,451.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,173.36. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $1,855,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,800. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $2,347,509 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

