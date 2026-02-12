Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield’s conference call:

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield delivered record 2025 results with distributable earnings before realizations of $5.4B and Total DE of $6.0B , while fee-bearing capital rose >12% to over $600B supporting higher fee-related earnings.

Brookfield delivered record 2025 results with and , while fee-bearing capital rose >12% to over supporting higher fee-related earnings. The company demonstrated large-scale capital momentum— raised $112B , financed ~ $175B of assets, completed $91B of asset sales, deployed $126B , and finished with a permanent capital base of ~ $180B and deployable capital of $188B .

The company demonstrated large-scale capital momentum— , financed ~ of assets, completed of asset sales, deployed , and finished with a permanent capital base of ~ and deployable capital of . Real estate fundamentals have improved materially: super core/core-plus portfolios are >95% occupied, Brookfield signed ~17M sq ft of leases with average net rents ~ 18% higher than expirations (e.g., NY +20%, Canada +10%, London ~10%), supporting expected NOI and valuation upside.

Real estate fundamentals have improved materially: super core/core-plus portfolios are >95% occupied, Brookfield signed ~17M sq ft of leases with average net rents ~ than expirations (e.g., NY +20%, Canada +10%, London ~10%), supporting expected NOI and valuation upside. Management plans to simplify its structure by merging Brookfield Corporation with insurance-listed BNT within ~12 months to streamline market capitalization, improve index eligibility, and consolidate insurance growth under the full $180B capital base.

Management plans to simplify its structure by merging Brookfield Corporation with insurance-listed BNT within ~12 months to streamline market capitalization, improve index eligibility, and consolidate insurance growth under the full capital base. Wealth Solutions scaled to >$140B of insurance assets in 2025 and targets ~$200B of assets, >$2B of DE, and a >$20B capital base by end-2026 while expanding UK pensions (Just Group), Asia, US distribution, and protection float growth.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Brookfield has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $49.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.