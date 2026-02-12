Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Kubota Stock Up 17.9%

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $16.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. Kubota has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

