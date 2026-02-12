Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Issues Earnings Results

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$5.40 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Intact Financial Trading Up 3.0%

IFC traded up C$7.56 on Thursday, reaching C$261.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$273.66. The company has a market cap of C$46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.07. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$244.01 and a 12-month high of C$317.35.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$317.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$316.82.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.