Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 53131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Invvlu Mu Incm Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invvlu Mu Incm

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

