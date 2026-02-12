Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 53131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
Invvlu Mu Incm Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.
Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
