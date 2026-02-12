Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57), FiscalAI reports. Nebius Group had a net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million.

Nebius reported a very strong 2025, exceeding targets with Q4 revenue of $228M, >$1.2B in ARR at year-end, and positive group adjusted EBITDA in Q4 driven by an 830% YoY core cloud revenue increase.

Demand and pricing remain robust: capacity was sold out in Q3/Q4 (and into Q1 2026), average new contract duration rose ~50%, and customers are scaling from hundreds to tens of thousands of GPUs.

Company is accelerating supply, announcing nine new data centers and raising contracted power guidance from ~2 GW to >3 GW for 2026, targeting 800 MW–1 GW of connected capacity online by year-end.

Nebius plans heavy investment with $16B–$20B CapEx in 2026; while ~60% is already funded, the remainder will rely on new debt, asset-backed financing or equity, creating financing and execution risk.

Guidance is aggressive but mixed: Nebius reiterates a $7B–$9B ARR target for end-2026 and 2026 revenue of $3B–$3.4B with ~40% adjusted EBITDA margin, while EBIT is expected to remain negative as they invest and extend depreciation to five years.

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 19,786,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,321,092. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

