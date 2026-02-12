ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,055 shares, an increase of 968.4% from the January 15th total of 11,050 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples by 332.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA UGE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,646. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

