Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $308.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $325.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

