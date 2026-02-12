Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Steve M. Bowden sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $161,246.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 68,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,880.24. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

