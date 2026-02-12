Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $142.45 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.