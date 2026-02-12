BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned about 0.10% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLC opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $133.74.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.3923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.