PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 555.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $636.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.60. The company has a market cap of $851.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

