iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 369.5% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $264.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

