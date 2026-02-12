Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $134,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCSI opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm has a market cap of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 579.06% and a net margin of 24.17%.The business had revenue of $87.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

