Radian Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Radian Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 13,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $496,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

