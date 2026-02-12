Radian Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Radian Group Trading Up 3.6%
Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group
Institutional Trading of Radian Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.
Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Radian Group
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.