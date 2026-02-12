Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $925,531,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 90.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 575,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 264.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,956,000 after buying an additional 563,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,554,672,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,596,000 after buying an additional 495,486 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5%

CTAS opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.