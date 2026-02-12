Bank of America Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to “Neutral”

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hexcel by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 86,625 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 403,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Featured Articles

