Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.0 million-$232.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.9 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore raised their price target on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.57.

Nova Stock Up 3.3%

NVMI stock opened at $475.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.56. Nova has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $507.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Nova by 75.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

