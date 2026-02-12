Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $367.00 to $268.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $479.30 to $301.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $340.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.58.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.32. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase announced "Agentic Wallets" — purpose-built wallets for AI agents that enable autonomous on?chain spending, trading and DeFi management; this is product innovation that could drive developer adoption and new fee streams over time.

Interactive Brokers added Coinbase Derivatives nano and perpetual futures to its platform — expanding distribution for Coinbase's derivatives products and potentially boosting trading volumes and fee-based revenue.

HC Wainwright lowered its price target but kept a "buy" stance (PT trimmed to $350), signaling some analysts still see upside from Coinbase's long?term positioning despite near?term headwinds.

Coinbase is pivoting its Base app to prioritize trading and is discontinuing the creator rewards program — this may streamline resources but narrows consumer-engagement experiments.

Q4 earnings are due after the close and the options market is pricing a large implied move — that raises short?term volatility and means results or guidance will likely drive the next major price reaction.

JPMorgan cut its price target sharply to $290 from $399 ahead of Q4 — a substantial revision that amplifies selling pressure even though the bank left an Overweight rating in place.

Cantor Fitzgerald and other shops also trimmed targets, adding to analyst-driven caution ahead of the report and increasing the risk premium priced into COIN.

CFO Alesia Haas sold 364,600 shares (filed Feb. 6) — a large insider sale that the market often interprets as a negative signal on near?term conviction, particularly coming before earnings.

Sector/regulatory risk is rising: Congressional scrutiny of SEC enforcement choices and public criticism of Coinbase's policy stances increase uncertainty about future enforcement or market-structure changes that could affect US operations.

Bitcoin volatility and recent spot-led selling have reduced crypto volumes and muted US retail participation — direct pressure on Coinbase's transaction revenue.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

