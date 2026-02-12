Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Price Target Raised to $8.45

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.15 to $8.45 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.12% from the company’s current price.

Hyperliquid Strategies Price Performance

Shares of PURR stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Hyperliquid Strategies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

