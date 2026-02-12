Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $14.00 price target on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Down 7.3%

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

NASDAQ RZLV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 728,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 523,425 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 833,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.