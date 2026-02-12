ING Groep NV Has $9.88 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,348,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 154,512 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

