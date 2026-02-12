Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. UBS Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of U opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $410,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,336.60. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,187,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 546,129 shares in the company, valued at $23,368,859.91. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,021 shares of company stock valued at $63,138,575 over the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,284,000 after buying an additional 6,734,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $151,221,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Unity Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,233,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,932,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS with improving margins and cash generation — Unity reported $503.1M in revenue and $0.24 adj. EPS, topping estimates; management highlighted strong Vector and Create performance and positive free cash flow.

Vector product showing clear traction — management said Vector had mid‑teen sequential growth, January was its best month, and Vector is expected to scale toward a $1B run‑rate; this supports a higher‑quality revenue mix long term.

Analyst upgrade underscores AI upside — Oppenheimer upgraded Unity to Outperform and set a $38 PT, citing resilience from AI‑driven products. This suggests some sell‑side conviction in the transition.

Corporate governance and market interest — Unity added Bernard Kim to its board and saw unusually large call option activity, both signals of investor attention but not immediate earnings impact.

Weak Q1 guidance triggered the sell‑off — Unity guided Q1 revenue $480–$490M, below the ~$492M consensus, and adjusted EBITDA guidance was lighter; that guidance shortfall prompted a large, rapid drop in the stock on fears of slowing demand.

Analysts trim targets and voice caution — UBS cut its price target to $32 and moved to Neutral, reflecting near‑term risks from the product migration and revenue pause. That reduces near‑term analyst support.

Market narrative: AI and legacy advertising disruption — Several reports note investor concern that AI and the wind‑down of legacy IronSource ad revenue create a short‑term "air pocket" in top‑line growth, fueling momentum selling despite improving margins.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

