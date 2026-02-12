ING Groep NV Sells 156,544 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,544 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 88.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $142.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

