LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,490 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Bunge Global worth $168,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other Bunge Global news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

