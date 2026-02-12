LSV Asset Management Sells 534,830 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.26% of Jabil worth $293,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,133,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE JBL opened at $261.43 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.