PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.23% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 455,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 245,134 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,675,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 428,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 67,906 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

PTRB stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

