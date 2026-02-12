PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

