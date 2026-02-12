BTIG Research Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $300.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.20.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 10.0%

NYSE HUBS opened at $208.84 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $207.20 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,610.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,548,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.