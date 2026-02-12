Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

