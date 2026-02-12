Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

NYSE INSP opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 159,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 111,569 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,666,000 after purchasing an additional 509,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: EPS of $1.65 vs. Street ~$0.70 and revenue of $269.1M (+12% y/y), showing better-than-expected top- and bottom-line execution. Article Title

Q4 beat: EPS of $1.65 vs. Street ~$0.70 and revenue of $269.1M (+12% y/y), showing better-than-expected top- and bottom-line execution. Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year metrics and liquidity: 2025 revenue $912M (+14%), operating cash flow $117M, and $175M in share repurchases — supports cash generation and shareholder return capacity. Article Title

Strong full-year metrics and liquidity: 2025 revenue $912M (+14%), operating cash flow $117M, and $175M in share repurchases — supports cash generation and shareholder return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and detail available — full earnings-call transcript and slide deck provide color on Inspire V adoption, payer engagement and margin assumptions for 2026. Useful for modeling scenarios and hearing management’s mitigation plans. Article Title

Management commentary and detail available — full earnings-call transcript and slide deck provide color on Inspire V adoption, payer engagement and margin assumptions for 2026. Useful for modeling scenarios and hearing management’s mitigation plans. Negative Sentiment: Coding & reimbursement risk: Company said recent coding clarification points clinicians to CPT 64582 with a -52 modifier for Inspire V, which may lower physician reimbursement and slow procedure adoption; as a result management narrowed/revised 2026 revenue guidance to $950M–$1.0B (growth ~4%–10%), reflecting meaningful uncertainty. Article Title

Coding & reimbursement risk: Company said recent coding clarification points clinicians to CPT 64582 with a -52 modifier for Inspire V, which may lower physician reimbursement and slow procedure adoption; as a result management narrowed/revised 2026 revenue guidance to $950M–$1.0B (growth ~4%–10%), reflecting meaningful uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and positioning: Shares reportedly slid after the coding/guidance update (coverage noted a roughly 8% drop) and short interest rose materially in January to ~13.6% of float (up ~31%), increasing downside pressure and potential volatility. Article Title

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

