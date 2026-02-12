NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.40. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 58,936 shares traded.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, trading as OTCMKTS:NSSMY, is a leading Japanese integrated steel producer formed through the 2012 merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates across the entire steel value chain, from raw material procurement and coke-making to steelmaking, rolling, coating and finishing. It leverages advanced blast furnace and electric arc furnace technologies to support a diversified portfolio of steel offerings.

The company’s product lineup encompasses a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, galvanized steel, plates, wire rods, rails, pipes and tubes.

