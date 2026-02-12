Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Up 119.8% in January

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 165,266 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the January 15th total of 75,190 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 291,073 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group, Inc is an aviation services company specializing in aerial firefighting and airborne data collection. The company operates a fleet of manned aircraft and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to support wildfire mitigation, geospatial mapping, pipeline inspection, powerline surveillance, and vegetation management. Bridger leverages proprietary technology to deliver real-time intelligence and precision solutions for both emergency response and infrastructure monitoring.

In its aerial firefighting division, Bridger provides retardant and water drop services to federal, state and local fire agencies.

