Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.33. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 86,724 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $331.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

