Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Enel Stock Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 billion. Enel had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.91%. Analysts predict that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel’s business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

