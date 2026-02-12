Head-To-Head Comparison: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Enpro (NYSE:NPO)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Enpro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 18.78% -1,176.67% 15.10% Enpro 7.81% 10.77% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inspired Entertainment and Enpro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 3 4 1 2.75 Enpro 0 2 2 1 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Enpro has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Enpro.

77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Enpro shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Enpro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Enpro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $297.10 million 0.77 $64.80 million $1.99 4.26 Enpro $1.05 billion 5.57 $72.90 million $4.07 68.09

Enpro has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enpro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enpro has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enpro beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The company was formerly known as EnPro Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Enpro Inc. in December 2023. Enpro Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

