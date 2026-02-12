RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 10,201 Shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.76% of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

PCMM stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $52.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

