RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.27 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

