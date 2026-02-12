RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. $HIO

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 172,370 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 504.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.