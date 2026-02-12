RFG Advisory LLC Buys 15,971 Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

