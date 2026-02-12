EACO Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACO) Short Interest Update

EACO Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 13 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EACO Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EACO opened at $91.00 on Thursday. EACO has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Get EACO alerts:

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 7.80%.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.