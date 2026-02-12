BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 100,582 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22,586.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

