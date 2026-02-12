BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 100,582 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
